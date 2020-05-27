Kris Jenner reveals the reason behind the sale of a trademark Case with Cosmetics

At the beginning of the week, Kylie Jenner has left us chocadíssima after he told you he sold his brand to the cosmetics by the The US$ 600 million, an amount that is worth more than 2 billion dollars! Kris Jenner, the mother of the business owner, decided to open up the game and reveal some of the reasons for the child to have made this decision, because it was a very well-thought-out, you know? Mistress Kylie is a visionary!

In an interview to CNBC, Kris told me that the newest member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, had discovered in this world, the beauty of his one true love. “It really is you want to use your creative side to build your brand, and that is what she wants to do for the rest of his life. She talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now, if she sees you doing that and maybe going for a Stormi,” he says.

She also gave a spoiler that comes up a lot of the novelty, so She looks forward to working with Coty to develop the categories and to enter into other areas of the business of beauty.”

The agreement is as follows: 51% of the Responsible, and 49% for the Case! Although it may not be the most of mrs. major’s mother, Stormi has already made it clear that it will continue to participate in, and making sure that everything works out perfect, especially in the area of the creative and communications efforts for both the Case with Cosmetics, as well as Kylie’s Skin. Cool, isn’t he?

Ever want to know: what are your plans… Account, oh, Kylie!



