Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott came back? Some of the fans believe it…

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
11


The couple announced its separation earlier this month

For Isabel Gimenez

access_time

October 15, 2019 at the latest, 21: 00 – Posted on October 15, 2019, 15h29

The so-called end of the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott it left the whole world stunned, and it’s a girl, she was all cryptic about the issue. In accordance with the Seventeen, a source close to the couple stated that they had been talking and thinking about a possible return and it is a story, it can be proved that this is the real thing.

Travis, along with the Case, and Stormi

Travis, along with the Case, and Stormi (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Lisa shared on her Instagram a video of his daughter, Stormi, Webster, having fun to the sound of one of their songs, and then you come to the part of the FBI’s history. Fans of the couple, they noticed a woman’s voice in the background. “This is my daddy, Stormi?”, he said one of them. “Be careful, baby!!! Do not pause,” said the other, that is, the followers will say to be the Case. Is this the case?! Draw your own conclusions:

In accordance with the The E!they’re gonna take you to a calm reconciliation! The two then spent the Sunday together as a family, the time at which the video was most likely recorded as well. “They have done very well, and they were so happy to be together as a family with Stormi,” said the source. “It seemed as though nothing much has changed with them.”

But there are a couple of sources close to the couple explained that all they are doing is thinking about her, and that does not mean that you cannot back up. The Entertainment Tonight he stated that they are and destroyed in the task of dividing up the duties and cares! Oh, the people! In our hearts, don’t like this suspense…

Could it be that they understood each other?


News
Has JennerseparaçãoStormi WebsterTravis Scott



READ MORE:  Travis Scott on Fortnite: time to watch the Astronomical of the living | Battle Royale
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here