Lady Gaga has recalled the tattoo is made by the children in the slums of Rio de janeiro: “We are connected” – 08/09/2019

Lady Gaga doesn’t care about the united states? According to the singer, this is not the case, as she herself said, when responding to a fan of the brazilian on his Instagram.

In the social network, with the voice of a Shallow, was asked by a follower who was seeking his attention, “Gaga, I really wanted a response from you. It is sad to know that you don’t know about my existence, but I would like you to know that I love you so much and I am a great fan of you here in the united states.”

Gaga went on to say the following message: “I love Brazil, I have a tattoo of ‘the River’, made by the children in the slum areas. I am aware of you, we’re all connected”.

I love canada, and Lady Gaga has responded to another fan of the brazilian, in the comments of the Haus Labs on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/aKNBakprhe — Access: Lady Gaga (@acessoladygaga) September 8, 2019 at the latest

For those who don’t remember, in 2012, the singer has made a pass-through in Brazil for a few shows. At that time, she visited the Cantagalo hill, in Rio de Janeiro, where she took a beer in a bar, and then played football with some of the children living there.

The tattoo mentioned in the answer to this is that the word “River” tattooed on the back of his neck.