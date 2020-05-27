Lady Gaga says that on the remember the last time you took a shower PHOTO: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Lady Gaga, the 33-year-old, he made a post that he left his legio de fs intrigued! On Twitter, on Thursday (the 19th), she was the one who, according to her, it was a dilogo, with an assistant.

“My assistant, when was the last time you took a shower?’. My ‘I remember'”, has released Her. Netizens were surprised by the statement and have left several comments and the GIFs.

“Oh my God,” he wrote to a young man. “You want to suffer for impeachment also?”, mocked a-f-club-musa-pop, making reference to the process of impeachment of the president of the united states, Donald Trump.