Lady Gaga slays jair bolsonaro but viral on the web

The second is also posted on the website, “Puts you at the Wheel,” and the illustrator Gibran, Gomes decided to take advantage of their free time in quarantine, to make an animation that Lady Gaga has saved the country of Brazil.
The animation is viralizou quickly on the internet, as well as a special appearance by the ex-minister of Culture, played by Regina Duarte.
Recommended content:
Supporters of jair bolsonaro, sing a parody of the Florentine Tiririca to defend chloroquine
In fact, only 1 minute, we see the president of Brazil, and is served by his wife, Michele, who gives the camera a favorite of Trump, a cup of tea to chloroquine. Read more: Katy Perry says that her daughter showed the middle finger at the equipment: “That’s my girl” “You were keen to bring in the Oscar for the best animation for it” said a fellow, “I ameeeei awesome!!!! The references to The Fame and the Chromatica” he said to the other, “MY GOD I WANT TO KISS THE GUY WHO MADE THE VIDEO HAUSHAUS” that was another comment among hundreds.
In fact, only 1 minute, we see the president of Brazil, and is served by his wife, Michele, who gives the camera a favorite of Trump, a cup of tea to chloroquine.
Read more: Katy Perry says that her daughter showed the middle finger at the equipment: “That’s my girl”
“You were keen to bring in the Oscar for the best animation for it” said a fellow, “I ameeeei awesome!!!! The references to The Fame and the Chromatica” he said to the other, “MY GOD I WANT TO KISS THE GUY WHO MADE THE VIDEO HAUSHAUS” that was another comment among hundreds.