Lil Uzi Vert, ask for a Kanye West pray for him in a cryptic message

Lil Uzi Vert, strangely, asks Kanye West to pray for him on Twitter, without disclosing the reason.

This is the year of Lil ‘ Uzi Vert. So far, the song has reached the top of the charts with his album, the critically-acclaimed Eternal Atake, has attracted all the attention with his messy race against Playboi Carti, and put many of the bands on the Billboard Hot 100. Up until now, Lil Uzi Vert has been leading among all the artists that are 36 entries in the parade, eclipsing any of it and, threatening with fire.

In the past few days, the rapper’s superstar, has acted in a way outside of Twitter. While this isn’t necessarily out of character, and Uzzi, and it’s kind of weird, in a tweet, called it to the attention of your audience. “@kanyewest you are able to pray for me?” Thank you,” said the rapper from Philly on Twitter. He didn’t say why he wants it to Yeezy to pray for him.

Of course, this tweet has brought the rumors of a possible collaboration. Although, it will certainly be a little of the world, I would like to very much, it is doubtful that this will actually happen. On the other hand, there are rumors that West is working on a new album, called God’s Country. As always, it is very difficult to decipher and Lil Uzi Vert.