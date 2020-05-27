Love the Game | romantic Comedy film, with Gal Gadot’s debut on the streaming

Love the Game, a romantic comedy was an israeli ” starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) it is available on the following digital platforms: NOW, Looke, Google Play, iTunes, Live, Play, Microsoft Store and Sky Play.

The plot is situated in the conservative city of Jerusalem, where the football player in israel, Ami (Oshri Cohen) he is forced to by the boss of the mafia, claiming to be gay, as a punishment for having flirted with Mirit (Gal Gadot), the girlfriend of a criminal. Ami is banished to the players and the fans of the team, but ends up becoming a hero to the gay community in the country.

Love the Game it is driven by the Shay Kanot from a script by Oded Rozen.