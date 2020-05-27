Movie theaters, drive-in’s are the owners of 98.8% of the box office in Brazil during a pandemic

RIO de janeiro — the Two cinemas and the drive-in opened in the country, they account for 98,8% of the box office in brazil prior to the beginning of the week, from the 21st to the 24th of may. Taken together, the Cine Drive In Brasilia, and the Cinesystem Coast-Plaza-Drive-In, Beach-praia Grande (SP), raised R$ 76,3 million.

A further R$ 930 in ticket sales were recorded during the same period of time for Cine-Globe is the city of Santa Rosa, in Rio Grande do Sul”, says the site, the Movie a B.

The total of 3.752 people have gone to the movie theaters at the end of the week, and were 3.1 billion of them, going to the Cinema, Drive In the city of Brasilia. There it was displayed on “Jumanji — the Next stage”, which was sold for 1.2 billion tickets and had a R$ 24.6 billion and became the leading box-office of the national at the end of the week.

The upcoming blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black that was released on the 16th of January in Brazil, and was followed in the rankings by once upon a time, in a… in Hollywood” (R$ 21.4 million), and “An adventure in the Lego 2-In (R$ 20.4 billion), which is also on the poster for the Film Drive, In the city of Brasilia.

In spite of being far away, for example, of the$ 72.6 million earned in the first week-end of the year 2020 (from the 2nd to the 5th of January, at the box-office of$ 77 billion recorded between the 21st and 24th of may, representing a growth of 29.5% compared to the end of the previous week, it earned R$ 59,7 billion in ticket sales in the country.

The B-Movie also tells you that the two new cinemas and drive-ins were opened at the last moment, but without releasing the box office with the Cineprime the Drive-in at the Park and the Agricultural Pastoral way of life, in Uruguaiana (RS), and the Cineplus the Drive-in, Shopping, the Castle, the Farm, the Rio Grande, in Curitiba (state of PARANÁ).

In other parks, the view, the sky should be back soon. It is scheduled for next month with the opening of a drive-in in the parking lot of the city park Shopping mall in Brasilia, brazil.

Already in Rio de janeiro, the LoveCine the Drive-In, in the Youth Arena, which already is selling tickets for its opening, scheduled to take place on the 4th of June of that year.

In Brazil’s view, a move is still timid in terms of expanding theaters, drive-in, in the U.S., is a film from the low budget horror comes from calling attention to the good performance of his career for the exhibit halls on wheels.

The yo’: low budget horror has been a huge success at the cinemas, drive-ins, and leading the box office in the U.S., this one’s easy.

The leader at the box office the past three weekends, the film “The Yo” is the story of a young girl who discovers the existence of a witch in his house. The film, which was premiered on the 1st of may, and it is showing in 45 theatres, drive-in, the US, and has already raised US$ 362 billion, according to the website, the data of Box Office Mojo.

In a quest that doesn’t compare to blockbusters to classics, but it is still significant for a low budget horror displayed during a pandemic.

“We were hoping to release it in a few rooms, and it was the Covid-19. And then we were built with a premiere on-Demand. Until, that is, the distributor, the IFC referred to the way the drive-ins,” says the director, Brett Pierce, in an interview to “Entertainment Weekly”.