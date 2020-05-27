Nike Air Max 270 React to Travis, Scott, will be released in Brazil this week

The new collaboration between Nike and Travis Scott, it will arrive officially in Brazil.

Over the past several years, Lisa Scott, has firmly established itself as one of the greatest artists in the world. Their songs are always coming on the top of the charts, and his millions of fans are always waiting for new releases of hip hop music. Interestingly, like his mentor, Kanye West, Travis is making his own name in the world of tennis. Today, It Meanwhile has a contract with Nike’s Jordan Brand, which has resulted in numerous collaborations, surrounded by the hype..

Now, as Travis Scott is gearing up for the release of another great running shoes with the Nike, the Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails”. The official images of the shoes were released recently, and you can see them below. This is a collaboration of different, though, if you’re a fan of Him, you should be expecting it. In fact, it will also be a few clothes combined with running shoes, which feature an aesthetic of the useful.

Today, it has been confirmed that the official launch of the cooperation will be made in Brazil as well. The Nike Air Max 270 React to Travis Scoot gets here this week, on the 29th of may, in via Nike.com.br/SNKRS, and the Guadalupe Store, priced at R$ 750,00. The clothes that come with the collection has not had its release confirmed for Brazil. Check out the pictures from the photo below.