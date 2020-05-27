Oh Antje Utgaard is the new queen of the XL!

From America with love. So we move without stopping. The outrageously sexy Joselyn Cano, California, the amazing and personal power of the goddess of Michigan, Kate Upton; passing by Canada where we await Natalie Gauvreau and Laurence Bédard, that also makes them mad. To finally land in Wisconsin and discover another gem which leaves us with the north american continent and who has come not only to cope with the beauty of their counterparts in northern, but to dethrone Demi Rosethe queen of the curves to the other side of the Atlantic. She is Antje Utgaard and has everything to succeed.

And conquer. I have the two big reasons not just jump to the view, but deriving from a look at your resume and the have been located as one of the girls with the rise most striking in Instagram. With Swedish descent and norway, this girl of only 25 years, is one of the women who have impressed the public. As does its history, which has led him to large areas of the country of the stars and stripes earning a living.

Now, after moving from his family home, in the midwest state of the united STATES, to Minneapolis, where he studied and worked in environments close to the marketing, has established itself as a neighbour of Joselyn Cano in California, where he triumphs as a model. And there goes your first reason: it has the knowledge and the physical grow their account of the well-known social platform above the other, as not only is the new Kate Upton, but that has been studied to enhance these digital environments.

The other are their nordic traits, which endow it with an exuberance that is sweeping among the american public. She moves in her photo sessions especially since Los Angeles to San Francisco through the fantastic Big Sura natural paradise as there are few on the californian coast and that comes as ring to the finger to Antje, which is a paradise in itself.