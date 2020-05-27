Profile on Instagram reinvent the logos of famous brands with the messages, policies,

Social media can be an interesting space to share ideas, and to political demonstration. The proof is in the profile @evenotivy on Instagram, that gives you a new way to look at fashion, and in the current situation, with a touch of irony. Created by the designer the graph and research the trends for the Eve Folks, to St. Paul, the account you use semiotics to reinvent the logos of famous.

The first one the post it was made in August of 2019. From the very beginning, to Eve, he gave them the works as a designer. At the end of last year, has begun to publish reinventions of the logos of well-known brand names. At the time of a global pandemic, and the content of passing messages, raising awareness.

In addition to the world fashionthe messages include the current political crisis. The idea is to use art as a tool for action. “Fashion for me has always been a form of self expression. Any form of expression, it’s political,” he said to Eve, Folks in the column.

The work of Eve, even the name of a fashion magazine becomes art and politics: “Because yes” is in reference to the motion He does, and that it took by force during the presidential election in 2018, against the then-candidate, Jair, jair bolsonaro. In a different the poststhe designer if it is positioned in the opposite manner to the world bank.

The designs includes the latest versions of the logos, and the logos of the labels world renowned. Chanel, for example, turns into a “Cancel” or “Change,” whereas the “Cut” turns into “Donate”. “Prada” is on of a acrostic with the recommendations. In addition to these, there are other brands that are used in the project, such as Celine, Supreme, Alexander Mcqueen, Off White, Louis Vuitton, and Jacquemus.

“This is a series that proposes to remove the marks of the style of a place is established, and the offer of a new cut for the middle of the image and of the word irony, and, semiotics; giving a new meaning to the expressions, ideas, and feelings. Draw your attention to the values that can’t be overlooked – and one that is easily forgotten when we, within the capitalist model that we live in,” said the creator of the profile.

