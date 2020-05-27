Report by the open society, Alceu Valença, Camilla Cabello, Fabio Brazza, Anthony and Gabriel, and the Grave, and more

Wednesday is a day of great music for the fans.

A cantora Joelma is going to do to live In a Family with all the success in your career of 25 years between the band’s Black and in the history of the soil, appear directly to your home. It will also be a day to keep track of the state of pernambuco Alceu Valença”.

Related Eminem announces phone number for fans to send in messages “Savage Remix” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and Herself, arrives at the top of the Billboard charts ‘God has saved me,’ said the father-of-Gabriel Diniz, a year after the death of the singer

In the international music scene in the us, the cuban Camila Cabello make such a show today!

The menu of presentations, it still has a weekly broadcast from the Grave, I’ll speak with none other than Billy Gould, a member of the “Faith no More”, the country of the duo Anthony and Gabriel, and all the criticism, the rap Fabio Brazza.

Check out the details at:

The grave

Opening hours: 16: 30

Where to watch: the official website of the SepulQuarta and on the official channel of the Grave on Youtube

Camila Cabello

Opening hours: 18:

Where to watch: official Camila Cabello Youtube

Fabio Brazza

Opening times: 19 pm

Where to watch: official Channel of the Fabio Brazza on Youtube

Anthony and Gabriel

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: official Channel of the dual-Antony e Gabriel Youtube

Report by the open society

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: official status of the report by the open society Youtube

Alceu Valenca

Time: 21

Where to watch: the official Channel for the Alceu Valença Youtube