Salma Hayek does Yoga in a cocktail dress and heels, and the fans are confused — the Diary of Rio

Ashley Mitchell on April 3rd, 2020 at 10: 27 PM PDT, Salma Hayek is not only a talented actress and a beauty that is eternal, and it seems like she's full of surprises. The star took to social media to show off just how flexible she is, but that's not what really drew the most attention. Hayek was actually doing yoga, but it is not the equipment, the training, the usual! At the time, she was wearing high heels and a cocktail dress at a pressure that is posted for the entertainment of his followers. The photo was taken in the quarantine, but it would be even more funny, because it would be a joke about how much she feels the need to dress up again, after the first three weeks alone in the house. The image is sensual, it was a step backwards, but Salma has actually made this joke about her being stuck in the house and you lose your head. When you start to lose it after a three-week quarantine. #challenge #yogainheels #quarantinemood", she writes hiliosamente on the label. After all, one can see her doing yoga in high heels and a dress, it looks crazy, but it is also a mood-very great. Although you will be wearing the costumes of night at the time, and she wanted to prove just how flexible he was, lying face-down on a desk, table, white. The clothes, of course, was not the best choice for this, but the actress did a very good job of staying on regardless! The picture also showed it, looking wistfully off into the distance, a light beicinho on his face. Salma seemed to be just as gorgeous as she is, showing off her natural beauty, long curls falling in a cascade down his back beautifully. It didn't take long for fans to react to the picture, saying things like: "You look so beautiful😍😍😍", and " it is Not uncomfortable in the shoes and the dress? "Of course, some people were actually confused about the choice of the actress for a work-out, so they only had to express her amazement.