Scott Disick and she will Together end up dating, after 3 years, it tells the web site Who

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick (Photo: Getty Images)

The relationship of the Scott Disick and she Together came to an end after three years. According to the portal The E! Newssources stated that the two are no longer a couple, but we still keep in contact.

“They are technically separate, but Sophia keeps in contact with Scott,” said the source. “There was a fight, or anything bad that had happened between them, She just wants to do their own thing while Scott takes care of his health.”

“Sophia, do you think that he has a lot of stuff to deal with right now, and do you think that it is better for them to split up, so that he can focus on himself. She’s taking care of him and his interests, and it was his decision to terminate. Sophie has been spending time with his family, and took most of his stuff in the house, Scott,” he said.

This is not the end of the bed and to the source of the The E! News he believes that it also won’t be the last. “It is very likely that they will reconcile,” he said.

The news of the end of the courtship, came days after the anniversary of the 37-year-Disick, who is a past of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he went on a date with the entire family of socialites. Sofia did not appear in the records of the celebration.

In the past few weeks, the couple tried to adapt it and Scott you’re looking for help for your own mental health. At the beginning of the month to the web site The Daily Mail it announced that it would, if admitted to a rehabilitation clinic after a relapse of addiction to alcohol and / or drugs.

A The E! News he commented at the time that while Scott may want to seek out a treatment, they want to find a clinic that you trust and that “did not take advantage of it, in the same way that other clinics have done in the past.”

“They are definitely still spending time separated from you for a while,” the source said. “Sophia, you want to make sure that he is getting the help they need so that they can have a healthy relationship.”

