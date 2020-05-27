Selena Gomez celebrates first no. 1 on the Billboard charts: “I will Never forget you” – 05/11/2019

Selena Gomez has, for the first time in his career the top of the stop on the Billboard Hot 100, and listed in the weekly out music, the most played songs in the United States. The singer went to Instagram to celebrate the success of the song “Lose You to Love Me,” and thank you for the support of the fans.

“The first number is 1. This song is very important in my heart. I have been working hard to make this album as honest and entertaining as possible, while at the same time they remain vulnerable enough to show it as long as I am in my life.”

“I love you deeply and I thank you very much for listening. I want to thank each and every person who has been a part of it for the moment, that I will never forget”.

“It’s okay, girl,” said the actress, Katherine Langford. “Simmm”, posted it to DJ Snake. Jennifer Anniston, for its part, has responded with the emoji of a heart.

Selena launched a “Lose / Lose” You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now in the last week or so. According to the singer, his next album of unreleased, is planned to start in 2020.