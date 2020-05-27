Selena Gomez releases a new album, and their cover of viraliza on Twitter

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
14


When artists announce new album, song, or whatever it may be, the fans are always in anticipation of what is to come, and wait anxiously for it. And what happens when it goes out of your expectations? The internet becomes the meme! And that’s what has happened with the latest release from Selena Gomez, “Rare”, published in the afternoon.

Selena Gomez decided to grace his fans in the evening of Thursday (12) showing the name, the cover art and track listing for their third studio album. However, a few people have been caught up with a lot of production, which refers to the cover of the album, claiming fans would be better on PicsArt.

Continues after advertisement –

The new album is called “Rare”, it has a “feel of the minimalist,” with her lying down in a place with a white backdrop, wearing a t-shirt with a picture of what appears to be a sunset, writing “Rare” and with a little bit more to the right of the title of the new album. Check it out:

And Twitter, of course, fought back, and took a strong stand against the launch, and production involved in the making of the cover:

And, of course, PicsArt, it would not be out of this joke:

And just to prove that the cap could be (if it hasn’t, right?) the same to be done on PicsArt, and the fans have made it a point to re-create it in a minute with something very similar to what has been published:

And it’s left up to whoever was up and running with this:

READ MORE:  Selena Gomez announces the date for the premiere from the upcoming album

https://twitter.com/nevereallylover/status/1205210589632638981

But there is no denying that the fans can do a good job of it and using the PicsArt. Check out just some of the following works:



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here