Seven of the actors from Game of Thrones that’s already made, new jobs News on the TV

The cast of Game of Thrones (2011-2019) it is quick on the trigger. Less than a month and a half after the end of the great drama from HBO, seven of the actors have new projects on TELEVISION. Just this week, the two actresses emplacaram the roles of the main protagonists in the series. Lena Headey, the Cersei to be in a production of the north american Showtime; you have been Maisie Williams, a Arya, will be a comedy on the british television station Sky One.

Take a look at what they have, and the other five of the actors from Game of Thrones are going to do it on the TV in the next few months, and after eight seasons of epic fantasy:

Lena Headey

The four-times nominated for an Emmy for a living, the terrible Cersei Lannister, Lena Headey was cast to star in Rita, which is a mixture of comedy with drama that is based on a series of Danish designed by Christian Money (which is the same for The Juggernaut). The title character is a teacher of unusual, single-mother families, which promises to take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions, from laughter to tears.

Maisie Williams

After the first and the second Maybe, is labeled as the true hero of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is going to move to a rural area in the british comedy Two Weeks to Live. The actress of 22 years, Kim Noakes, the main character of the story, which will engage with the gangsters and the police. Two Weeks to Live is a working title; the series will start with the recordings at the end of this year, with the launch scheduled for 2020.

Nathalie Emmanuel

His debut on the 31st of July, in the series ‘ Four Weddings and a Funeral. Yes, it is a remake of the revered movie of the same name, released in 1994. And, in most cases, Had the (Missandei) is the main character is named Maya, and an american who reunites with three friends to attend a wedding in London.

In April, Jerome Flynn, to the Bronn, he revealed in an interview that it will be in the series, the Dark Tower, inspired in a collection of eight books written by Stephen King, the master of horror. He didn’t say what it will be in the paper. The attraction will be available in the Prime Video streaming service from Amazon.

Carice van Houten

His debut in this year’s series of the british Temple of the Sky, “One”), with Carice van Houten, Melisandre. The story chronicles the journey of a surgeon, Daniel M. (Mark Strong), whose life goes haywire after he finds out that his wife has been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The bottom of a tube station in london, called the Temple, and he opens up a clinic in a clandestine account of the researcher’s doctor, Anna (Carice), with whom Daniel has a history, a complicated one.

Iain Glen

He put ser jorah Mormont, the trusted sidekick of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, he won a role in a noble after-the-Game-of-Thrones. He is Bruce Wayne, the Batman, in just his second season in the series, the Titans, which appears on the Brazilian Netflix. On TV, Bruce Wayne is an older man, frustrated with life, and the contrast of the man-bats in time for the movie.

Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill, who lived with Lord Varys, the know-it-all ” Game of Thrones, and now you have the chance to spend some of their talent in the drama of a police officer. He is currently a cast member of The Dublin Murders, based on a book series called the Dublin Murder Squad. Recorded in Belfast, Northern Ireland) and Dublin (Ireland), series of the BBC will be particularly pleasing to fans of the thriller and the psychological. The debut will be later this year.

