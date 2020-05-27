She Westworld and the State of the talks about the alleged affair with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has already attracted controversy for a number of reasons. At this time, a so-called ” relationship with the actress Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld and the Darkness 2came to the surface in a robust manner, making their own Evan’s comment on the matter.
From the casual way she joked with the speculation, posting on Twitter.“I got on the list for the Album, and I’m dating Angelina Jolie? What a great day”, a joke on the show.
Recommended content:
The son of Angelina Jolie, from an early age, has been identified as a man. Please see the pictures today!
In fact, the so-called relationship between the two has been published by the tabloids. According to reports, the two were drawn to the hidden, and it had an impact. Is worth mentioning that, in the click on of recent, Diamond had a the kiss with Michelle Pfeiffer in the promotion of the film “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil”. According to the star, the story by Pfeiffer is an old one.
In fact, the so-called relationship between the two has been published by the tabloids. According to reports, the two were drawn to the hidden, and it had an impact.
Is worth mentioning that, in the click on of recent, Diamond had a the kiss with Michelle Pfeiffer in the promotion of the film “Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil”. According to the star, the story by Pfeiffer is an old one.