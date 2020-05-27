Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child, and with Joe Jonas

The actress Sophie Turner, best known for the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is expecting her first child for the singer, Joe Jonas. Both of them have been married since may of 2019 at the latest, when they joined in a ceremony that was intimate, held in Las Vegas.

After the wedding, the couple may have made a second feast to celebrate the union, and in France. According to american sources, the couple will remain secret, but the family members and close friends already know. The information, however, has confirmed to US Weekly.

Sophie was well-known to the general public for her role as Sansa in the series, Game of Thrones, which was completed in 2019. Already Joe Jonas is the lead singer of the band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Nick and Kevin, a hit with the teenage audience. None of them spoke out about it.