Squad on a Suicide cut-scene from the lime of Will Smith and Margot Robbie; see you

Either way, the Squad’s Suicide is moving forward with another project, headed up by James Gunn.

The new Squadron’s Bombers will take the script and direction of James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, DC. It is not yet clear what will be the story of a long life.

The first Squadron, as a Suicide bomber, they will not be remembered in the new history, in addition to the, Margot Robbie as harley quinn, there’s also the returns of Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Will Smith will not return for this film. Thus, there is no chance of the couple is revealed to be happening.

Already, the new members of the cast are Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Flula Borg, Jane Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn.

See also: