Squad on a Suicide cut-scene from the lime of Will Smith and Margot Robbie; see you

The squadron Bombers came in, in 2016 in the cinemas, but it was not as successful as expected by the CB. On the other hand, the director, David Ayer, if she felt degraded by the interference from the studio in long one.
Since that time, the director of the DC that comes to revealing the stories and scenes that were not used in the film. Your very own Ayer has always advocated for the Joker, Jared Leto, saying that the villain has been wronged.
Right now, on Twitter, after being asked by a fan, the Ayer has revealed that it has been greatly modified in the script for him. The Gunman Will Smith and harley quinn in Margot Robbie were a married couple. "Diablo, he survives in the first place. Harley quinn and the Gunman are cruising as a couple. This has been changed in the refilmagens," said the managing director of the CB. Today, it is very difficult to imagine on the harley quinn, and the Gunslinger together. It could have changed even in the plans for the Bird-of-Prey: harley quinn and Emancipation in Fantabulosa.
Either way, the Squad's Suicide is moving forward with another project, headed up by James Gunn. The new Squadron's Bombers will take the script and direction of James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, DC. It is not yet clear what will be the story of a long life. The first Squadron, as a Suicide bomber, they will not be remembered in the new history, in addition to the, Margot Robbie as harley quinn, there's also the returns of Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Will Smith will not return for this film. Thus, there is no chance of the couple is revealed to be happening. Already, the new members of the cast are Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Flula Borg, Jane Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn.
The all-new Squad on a Suicide due to arrive in August of 2021.
