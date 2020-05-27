Terry Crews dance to “Rain On Me”, de Lady Gaga, in the video, awesome

Terry Crews - Rain On Me

The actor Terry Crews we always provides you with great moments, and in the pandemic, there has not been any different.

Thrilled, the guy used his account on the TikTok for posting a video that featured a dancing “Rain On Me”in partnership with the Lady Gaga with Ariana Grandeand “manufacture” their own rain.

For this reason, it’s used with a hose in your back yard and you can see the animated result below.

Terry Crews and the Brazilian

Recently, the actor is known for such series as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris he sent a message in Portuguese to fans.

It is worth noting that it was in the clip “Down.”music is present in the blink-182disc released by the band of the same name in 2003, and is considered to be the best in the entire career of the trio.



