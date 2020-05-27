The 50th edition of the Roskilde Festival will include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes and more

The full grid for the 50th edition of the Roskilde Festival has been released. The festival in denmark, one of the most traditional and important in the world, it will be Taylor Swift, whose participation was already known, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, the Strokes some of the main attractions of the event, the buzz between the 1st and the 4th of July.

Story of the year, Faith no More, Kacey Musgraves, Thom Yorke, Haim, ” The Roots of brazilian Tom Ze they will also be at the festival, named after the city where it takes place.

Each year, in the event you usually get 80-thousand people – a number larger than the 50 billion people who actually live in Roskilde.

Here’s the poster with all the things to do: