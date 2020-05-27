The activist Greta Thunberg speaks after speech by Salles on “the passing herd”

In this instance, the Swedish Greta Thunberg responded to this Saturday’s (September 23), the statements of the minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, the brazilian government should take advantage of the attention given to the pandemic of a new coronavirus to the flexibility in the regulations. In the speech, it was revealed in the video, in the framework of the ministerial meeting, as disclosed by the decision of the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), mr. Celso de Mello.

“You need to have an effort on our here as long as we are in this moment of calm in the aspect of the press coverage, because it is the talk of the Covid, and pass a herd of cattle, and moving the entire rule, and for simplifying the rules,” said Salles in a meeting on the 22nd of April.

“Just think of the things that have been said away from the camera, ” Our common future-it’s just a game to them,” he wrote Thunberg, in a private social network, citing a statement from the prime minister and the hashtag #SalvemAAmazônia.

So, after the release of the video, the prime minister has expressed itself in a social network, and has stated that it has always defended the reduction of red tape and the simplification of the rules, “common sense and the best on the market”.

Thunberg, 17 years old, and already there was criticism of the killing of the indigenous peoples of Brazil in 2019 and has been called “the pirralha” by the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro.