The cast of Community explains the plot for a possible film

The number of The Community if you met online this past Monday (the 18th) at a special event to raise money for the help for the workers in the sectors are essential, during a pandemic, the Covid-19.

All the actors in the cast, side by side with Dan Harmon, the creator of the show, did a reading of an episode of the show.

The meeting was held live on Youtube. Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash teamed up with the “guest star”, Pedro Pascal for making the reading of the script of “Cooperative Polygraphy”, the 4th episode of the 5th season of the show.

After the reading of the episode, the actors answered a few questions from the audience. And, of course, you had a question about a possible film of the series. Even without a commitment to the project, the stakeholders were open to the possibility.

Donald Glover was also asked about the purpose of his character, Troy Barnes, played in the series. “He’s definitely dead,” said Glover. – When he was last seen lost in the ocean. This time he commented on Abed (Danny Pudi) is looking for a Show, and this story could become a good movie.

“I like that movie as well,” added Glover. “That would be fun,” he agreed Pudi. “But, in any case, we are not able to make films now,” he said this Time, reminding them of the quarantine.

The Community it has gained a loyal following during its six seasons, from 2009 to 2015. Although it has suffered various threats and the cancellation of the NBC comedy up until it has had its ups and downs, but never before has a film done, as is the idea that is suggested by the characters themselves (six seasons and a movie, six seasons and a movie).

In Brazil, the complete series is available on Netflix, and it’s also on Amazon Prime Video.

