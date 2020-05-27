The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are perfect! Shiloh is 14 years old

Dsince they parted ways with Angelina’s Diamond, in the year of 2016, and that Brad Pitt is having a hard time maintaining a solid relationship with the parents of two children. However, the resolution of the discussions with the actressover the past few months, she has strengthened the bonds with all of them, especially Shiloh, 14-year-old.

“Brad is so proud of Shiloh and the person she has become. She loves it, she keeps true to herself, and it would be so nice to have brothers and sisters,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight.

It is important to note that, more recently, Brad and Angelina were able to come to an agreement regarding the custody of your children, and your relationship is better than it has ever been.

Even the title, out of curiosity, is this Wednesday, November 27th, Shiloh, the full 14 years of age and, for this reason, we decided to meet at the gallery with some pictures showing the growth….

