The director explained that the character didn’t use the black costume in “Man of Steel”

Henry Cavill has appeared for the first time, such as superman on the “Man of Steel” in 2013, the film that began the universe, from the movies of DC, you know. In the movie we saw the character using an updated version of the most well-known costume of the character, a blue-and-red.

However, the majority of the kryptonianos seen in the film’s use of costume to be black, then why is it Superman? Zack Snyder, the director for the feature, he explained the decision during a recent question and answer session on the film, sponsored by the Summer.

“The dress of the family of the House of El would be the black costume, but the costume and returned to the public, a suit that it says to you, ‘you will help us to achieve the wonders’, this costume is a costume released, in my opinion. The suit is red and blue, to me, is the most comprehensive. this is a suit for a more user-friendly,” he says.

Henry Cavill in the role of Superman in “Man of Steel” from Warner Bros. Photo/Allmusic

With the release of Snyder’s “Justice League of america” at HBO’s Max, by 2021, it is not going to take you to the review of Cavill as Superman. Of course, it may still show up with the black costume, as the director has shared an unpublished photo from the film, Cavill wearing this costume.

“Man of Steel” tells the story of the rise of Superman, “With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El and his wife seek to preserve the race by sending the new-born child to the Ground. The main feature of the child lands on the farm of Jonathan and Martha Kent, who baptized his parents, and to create as his own son. In spite of the extraordinary ability to take Clark with him to live on the margins of society, he must become a hero to save those he loves from a dire threat,” says the blurb.

Launched in 2013, “Man of Steel” grossed$ 668 million at the box office.

