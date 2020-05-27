The director of the Squad on the Suicide, reveals a scene more bleak in the film, the Joker

The week was full of news for fans of the DC after the confirmation of the release of Zack Snyder’s the Justice League of america. Not too long after that, a number of the fans of DC have begun a campaign for the release of the release of the David Ayer the Squad as a Suicide bomber, who had been called to Ayer’s Cut. The film has also undergone a number of changes during the production and post-production, and Ayer never hid it, but the one who suffered the most, with all the changes, it was Jared Leto, who played the Joker

The Joker, Leto would have had a much larger part in the movie, and the actor didn’t like what his role has been reduced to brief appearances. On Twitter, a fan asked about a scene that takes place in a nightclub, where the Joker kills the character played by the rapper Common, and in David Ayer responded that such a scene would be a lot longer. The scene would have a profile much higher, between the company and its rival, the joker’s crime ended up bullying the other one to kill him. Then, the director has released a picture of a black-and-white, in a scene of the Joker that you just don’t go to the final cut of the film. Check them out below:

Earlier, in an interview with the Collider, and the David Ayer spoke about his Squad’s Suicide: “in This cut of the film is, in my cutting, there is a kind of parallel universe. This is one of the most difficult things to write, shoot and direct a film, you end up with all these orphans, and he loves you, and do you think it would be incredible scenes, and do those great things, but the movie is a dictatorship (laughter), it is not a democracy, and just because something is legal, and charismatic does not mean that it survives in the final cut. The flow of the film is the greatest teacher.”

It will be that one day we will see the Ayer’s Cut from the Squad on a Suicide bomber? In 2021 it is to be expected with a new film from the team that combines some of the greatest villains in the DC area, the production features direction and screenplay by James Gunn.

