“The Disney Family Singalong ‘ relies on the performances of Katy Perry, Halsey, Shakira, and so much more!!! – Lsusports

At 18 years of age, Konai it is a major process in brazilian music. He released his first album, Petricorin the past year , and has exceeded the $ 250 million of the plays in the context of the internet.

Since then, a number of singles, including the recent I Hate To Feel Alone“that marks the entrance to the artist at the time of the Sony. Renowned for producing a unique sound and create its own identity on the song, Konai bet on other elements of rap, R&B, hip-hop and sad songs, a style that has been a pioneer in the country.

In an exclusive interview with the lsusportsthe singer spoke about her creative process, future projects, how are you dealing with the quarantine, and much, much more.

Check it out!

As well as the composition of a new song, “Hate to feel alone”?

I had already written a chorus a few months ago. I have decided to keep writing when we signed with Sony, and after that the idea of the text is that it speaks of in the song, the name was chosen to “Hate to Feel Alone.”

What is your inspiration when writing?

My inspiration are the afflictions of meetings with yourself and others, all of which involve the relationship with our self and others, within a broader context.

Can you give a spoiler about what will be happening in future projects?

The evening of the 5th June-music is the new single! “Mellow”!

Her song, “Perfume,” and featured a collaboration with singer-Kamaitache. As it happened, is this feat? What was the process of creation with all of you?

We would like to do a song with Kamai, there is a very long time. One day, the idea came up and made the call. I have sent you a voice and a guitar, which I did and he liked it a lot, gave it back to me after a couple of days, and we recorded the record in Rio de janeiro.

Have you ever collaborated with any other artist, such as Diana, Kadu, among others. You have someone that you would like to do a colab in the future?

Oh, you’ve got several! Lagum, the bay area, “el hombre,” Caetano Veloso ” (if you can read this in a day, by the way, I note).

In between all of their songs, which one do you like the most and why?

For me, it’s hard to say, because I always like the most recent one that I made, at the moment, I like a lot of what comes out the 5th, but I think that the “you’re Welcome” is the one that I care the most.

His latest video was released, in the form of an animation. That was the initial idea for the project, or was it an adaptation because of the social isolation?

It was an adjustment. We plan on trying to do anything written, but in a safe way, we have thought it better not to risk it and go that route. It was even very interesting, and the result was awesome.

What are you doing to pass the time in quarantine?

I’ve only been studying and producing music. I like to read, but it’s hard to stay focused and then everything is fine.

What do you like doing when you’re not working? Do you have any hobby?

I find that when I’m not working on the one that most appeals to me is a philosophy, but as a hobby, I don’t know, I don’t know if you have one.

What is your big dream currently?

I don’t know in the physical world, because my dream was to live on in the music, and now that I live in. I guess what I want clarification on it, but of course it’s not as if I don’t stop desiring to get further in their careers. I think that is why I need some clarification.