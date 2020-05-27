the documentary exposes the fight of Taylor Swift against the “haters”

Taylor Swift has not been in a relationship easy to do with the media. The singer-songwriter from north-america has been in the tabloids numerous times over the course of the year, with his personal life being the main subject of the scrutiny of the international media, more specifically in regards to romantic relationships.

Well-known for his dating product with the stars of the movie and the musical, Swift and the 30-year-old has earned a reputation of a “maneater” or “devourer of men”, in free translation), by end relationships, succession, only, to write a song about your ex and move on quickly to the next one.

“The Last Kiss“, “Back To December“, “Dear John,“ “The Last Time“, “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” are just some of the great hits of the singer, who is believed to have been inspired in the decisions and failures — in these cases, Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris respectively.

The image was illustrated by a press release from an angle that is biased in the negative: “Taylor Swift’s “annoying”, it’s “too many friends that are models and”, “are all men,” and it is “way too skinny”.

It is not difficult to understand the reasons that led the artist to choose to turn away from major media outlets, with the passage of time, as before, use of social networks to transmit a message to the fans, a lot of times however, about what you would expect from one of the world’s work.

This, however, seems to have changed with the release of his latest album, the seventh studio recording — “Lover”, back in August of last year. During the promotion of the work, he went back to giving interviews, after the first three years of refusing calls, in which he decided to openly talk about their political views (anti-Trump), and the descent to the level of popularity which has suffered over the past few years.

With the release of the “Miss American” on Netflix this Friday, the 31st of January, and we see this trend to continue. The documentary is intended to be an intimate view, about the Swift and the battle they fought to change her image, even going so far as to spend an entire year“, without being seen by anyone.”

Directed by Lana Wilson, this study follows a phase, and especially of drama, where, if made public, the conflict between the singer and the couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

True to the style of Swift, on the production of the documentary, the secret has been shrouded in mystery from the very beginning. In him, we will be able to see new footage of her life, and the testimonies of the senses in the first leg, in which he complained about all the “haters”, the pressure from the media and the way in which record labels have tried to sell it to him as a “good girl” at the beginning of his career.

“Miss Americana” shows the disillusionment of the artist and find out what his latest album, “Reputation”, it has not been considered for the main categories of the Grammy Awards and the way you feel at the most important moments of his career, such as in the double-episode from 2009, in which he rose to the stage at the VMAs, and she was surprised by the Kanye West, who took the microphone from his hand while he was accepting the last award of the night.

Another important moment in the film comes when the singer declares that it’s going to take all of your political views, culminating in a discussion of the intense his father, which he comments to be “appalled” the potential consequences of the view of the daughter, to oppose publicly the Donald Trump.

Although it is set in and around of situations, mostly in heavy-duty, the magazine “Variety” holds that “Miss American” turns out to end on a positive note, showing you the way Taylor Swift has managed to overcome insecurities about its public image and we can turn them into a vehicle to make their voices heard.