The error of the Keanu Reeves led to a change in John Wick

“I have no idea. Parabellum has been in the Band, and I love it,” said the writer.

For the sake of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) John Wick 4 is going to take longer than expected. Thus, the film is under development.

John Wick follows the character of the title, inhabited by Keanu Reeves, who is well known as the best professional killer in the world. To get revenge for the death of a dog in him, a gift from the deceased’s wife, the protagonist, enters into a plot that leads him into direct confrontation with High-level.

The organization, with those rules it, runs the whole of the service by the assassin’s agents in the world. When you become an enemy of her, ” John Wick needs to survive and bring down the leaders of this powerful group.

The cast members of the franchise still have Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane.

See also: