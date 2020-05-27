The error of the Keanu Reeves led to a change in John Wick

The franchise, John Wick might have a name that is completely different. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is the star of it.
In the Comic Books, and the co-creator and writer Derek Kolstad said that the original idea for the John Wick was calling for the film to Scorn. However, the studio had to change the title.
What is happening is that Keanu Reeves couldn't seem to remember to pronounce the title of. As a result, production has decided to put the book of John Wick's name, which the fans love him. "The one and only reason for John Wick's why Keanu Reeves was called John Wick. The marketing for us, I said, 'man, that's a four-to five-million dollars worth of advertising free, and so is John Wick in the place of Scorn'. I have not been able to see this as a Scorn right now," said the writer. Kolstad also don't know what is the title of John Wick 4. The decision should be with the director, Chad Stahelski, who came up with the idea of a John Wick 3: Parabellum.
"I have no idea. Parabellum has been in the Band, and I love it," said the writer. For the sake of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) John Wick 4 is going to take longer than expected. Thus, the film is under development. John Wick follows the character of the title, inhabited by Keanu Reeves, who is well known as the best professional killer in the world. To get revenge for the death of a dog in him, a gift from the deceased's wife, the protagonist, enters into a plot that leads him into direct confrontation with High-level. The organization, with those rules it, runs the whole of the service by the assassin's agents in the world. When you become an enemy of her, " John Wick needs to survive and bring down the leaders of this powerful group. The cast members of the franchise still have Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane.
For the sake of the coronavirus, John Wick 4 comes out in may in the year 2022 and in 2021.
“I have no idea. Parabellum has been in the Band, and I love it,” said the writer.
For the sake of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) John Wick 4 is going to take longer than expected. Thus, the film is under development.
John Wick follows the character of the title, inhabited by Keanu Reeves, who is well known as the best professional killer in the world. To get revenge for the death of a dog in him, a gift from the deceased’s wife, the protagonist, enters into a plot that leads him into direct confrontation with High-level.
The organization, with those rules it, runs the whole of the service by the assassin’s agents in the world. When you become an enemy of her, ” John Wick needs to survive and bring down the leaders of this powerful group.
The cast members of the franchise still have Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane.
