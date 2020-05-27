The Golden globe For 2020: Espertinhas! Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are without water during the award ceremony and to receive this GREAT Jay-Z and Beyoncé, check out the picture!

Reese Witherspoon took all I could do at the Golden globes in 2020, and more than a little. As you can clearly see, during the ceremony, which concluded with the outline of the tv as well as movie on this Sunday (5), which is a star, and his faithful squire, Jennifer Aniston ran out of water on the table. Instead of calling a waiter, or someone from the production, to the eternal, Elle Woods is asked for their “neighborhood”: Beyonce and Jay-Z!

In the stories of her Instagram, the star in “Big Little Lies” tells the story, and also revealed that the song he chose to submit to the board for the actress and a bottle of champagne. Nice! “When Jay-Z gives in to his champagne #AceofSpade, we all like”published in the social network with a click of her next to Aniston, the executive producer of “The Morning Show”, Kristin Hahn.

The Rachel from “Friends” was so impressed with the “face” of the friend and also appeared on her Instagram stories. “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons why I love you.” We ran out of water on the table. Of course, she has asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a glass of champagne”and it published.

The two stars were very good… The Ace Of Spade is a brand of champagne purchased by Jay-Z, in each and every bottle has a price principle. But, apparently, every drop of it is worth it, because the rapper and his wife have made it a point to take two of the champagnes along with them. With a click of the journalist, Amy Kaufman, and the two appear to be arriving late to the award ceremony, and the left-back, holding the drinks they were consuming. I would also ask for a tacinha, I’m not going to lie. Lol