‘The labyrinth – The Magic of Time’: Scott Derrickson will direct the sequel of the movie

Last month, the director of the Fede Alvarez he announced his retirement in the wake of the classic ‘The labyrinth – The Magic of Time. Fortunately, it seems that the command of the project has been placed in the hands of very competent: Scott Derrickson.

According to the Deadlinethe filmmaker behind the success of ‘Doctor Strange’ agreed to be responsible for the continuation of the full-length feature film.

Maggie Levinscreenwriter, known for ‘Into the Dark’ and ‘My Valentine’will be responsible for a new story.

The TriStar Pictures you will oversee the film, who haven’t won a lot of details about the production – except for the fact that it is a direct sequel to the work of the Jim Henson first released in 1996.

The iterator does not yet have a date for his debut set.

It is worth noting that Derrickson will be the executive producer ‘Doctor Strange when I first Saw it in the Madness’followed up on the long end of 2016. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen they will be starring in the production, which has been described as a horror movie, and is due for release on The 25th of march 2022.

Derrickson is also known to have signed on to the roadmap ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose’ and it led to the the story “The Day the Earth stood still’2008.