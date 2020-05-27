The life actress, Patricia Araujo

An actress and a model, trans, by Patricia Araujo, the 37-year-old died on Saturday (06), after ten days of in-patient treatment at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. It was a picture of him?

Rio’s Governor’s Island, on the North side, the Patrician was known to steal the spotlight on the catwalks of Fashion Rio, in 2009, when it passed through the brand b Complex. In the same year, she was chosen to be the muse in a box, in the Marques de Sapucaí avenue. As an actor, he made investments in the novels and in the movies.

In the Salve Jorge bar, in the Glory He displayed on the Globe in 2012, she gave birth to a victim of human trafficking, the international women’s. On the big screen, he has worked side by side, Therefore the Branches in the film The Seller of Dreams.

Gloria Perez lamented.

“That’s sad! That is so beautiful, so young,” he wrote to the novelist at his profile on Twitter.