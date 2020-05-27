The MOU, Brazil announced the different vacancies in the offshore with an immediate shipment

Share tweet Share Share The e-mail



The MOU for Brazil, through its official profile on Linkedin, has released new vacancies of job in the scheme in an offshore, with shipment right away. The company has an in-depth understanding of the labour market both local and international, by ensuring that the compliance requirements of the oil and gas industry are to be met.

Check out for more information on the vacancies and how to apply them:

The official machinery, and the category 1OM (III/2;

Engineer officer, category-2OM-III/1 – experience with vessels, the DP, and advanced English language;

– experience with vessels, the DP, and advanced English language; The mariner of the machine;

The driver of the machine;

A master of the short – experience on vessels of a small size;

– experience on vessels of a small size; Electrical marine – experience with PLSV and English;

– experience with PLSV and English; The head of the machine – advanced English language.

Requirements: The company has not specified the requirements for any of the vacancies advertised, so you are in with your cv on the day and all of the certificates that are relevant to the role, which works with up-to-date.

How to apply for the job vacancies

The candidates who have an interest in the vacancies in the offshore of the MOU for Brazil, they should forward their resumes and certificates to the following e-mail address of the company: [email protected] don’t forget to put in the subject line and the name of the function you want.

On the MOU, Brazil

The MDE Group is a recruiting company, global company, specializing in the placement of professionals in providing personnel to the project, the most skilled in the world. The company has attracted the very best international students, providing the industry-leading solutions for any stage of the life cycle of the project.

