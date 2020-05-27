The prequel to “The Hunger Games” is going to be released in the Uk – the Observer

The school library journal is going to publish it in the Uk The Ballad of Songbirds, and Snakesthe prequel to the The Hunger Games released in the last few weeks. Source of the editorial forward of the Observer, the new book from Suzanne Collins, will be available in September or October.

The Ballad of Songbirds, and Snakespublished in English, on the 19th day of may, and goes through 64 years of age prior to the beginning of the first book of a trilogy of dystopian Collins, and is centred on the figure of Coriolanus Snow. Told her family owned by the elites of the Capitol, fell out of favor after world war I, and how is it that the president was involved in the Hunger Games. The new novel answers some of the questions left open in previous volumes, such as what is the origin of the Game, or why is it that the Snow is obsessed with pink.

Who is it that has created the Hunger Games? The prequel to respond to these and other major issues of the saga

At the time of the announcement of the release of the prequel in the summer of last year, Collins explained that, with the The Ballad of Songbirds, and Snakeswanted to explore the state-of-the-nature, of who we are and what we believe to be necessary for survival. The reconstruction of the period of ten years after the war, a so-called dark Days, in which the country of Panem fight to get back on their feet – and offers a fertile ground for the characters to confront these questions and to develop their understanding of humanity.”

The first volume of the trilogy The Hunger Games it was published in 2008. The following two In Flames and The revolt, came out in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The books are published in the Uk by the the the Presence. The story has given rise to four movies, in between 2012 and 2015, the hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence in the role of heroine Katniss Everdeen.