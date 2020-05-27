The second site is american, the father of Britney Spears has prevented her getting married and having a child with your current boyfriend

With every day that passes, it seems like the life of Britney Spears is going to become a living hell, and it’s all thanks to her father, Jamie Spears, has legal protection over the lives of human and financial resources of the singer, since 2008, after the musician has suffered from mental problems, with their mental health, 2007.

Now, She is waging a new battle with the parent of the child to be allowed to get married and have a child with the model and personal trainer, Sam, Asghari, the boyfriend of the artist, from the end of 2016. According to US Weekly, the performer of the “Slumber Party” was forbidden in court by his father to marry and to have children with your current boyfriend. A source close to the family has revealed the frustration in the singer for the accident.

Britney said to the investigator in the case, in the last year that I wanted to have a child with Sam, but her father (Jamie Spears) is up against Britney to have a baby.” – quoted from the source.

The issues with Britney are going to in addition to from the hospital. According to a source, Spears was revealed to the desire to be married to Sam, but because of the father of the singer is to have redress in the psychological, under the same, and the marriage was not allowed because it would create “legal problems”.

In the past year, she had tried to get rid of his father-in-process-of-court assistance, but without success, and Jamie continued to be right about everything that is Britney Spears ‘ hold it. The people below in the crowd for a muse to be able to its such a dream of emancipation.