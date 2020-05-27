The series of animated musical, ‘the Central Park’ debuts on Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES – THE old man and the hit the saying has never made much sense: “he Who sings, the evils amazes”. Music, books, movies, and TV shows provide plenty of comfort, a distraction, and the needs in these difficult times. And the musical entertainment Central Park“which debuts its first two episodes on Friday, may 29, at the Apple TV’s+, with the remaining eight episodes each week on the streaming service, it’s the equivalent of a chicken, chair and cozy blanket, cuddly. “Is there anything in the world right now, which makes us seek the escapism, and the idea of leaving the singing to express our emotions, it’s pretty awe-inspiring, it seems appropriate at the time,” he said to the State actor Josh Gad, who does the voice of one of the main characters, and this is one of the founders, at the hand of the Daughter-in-law, Smith, and Loren Bouchard, from Bob’s Burgers. And look at that interview it was before the pandemic, to gain the edges of it today.

The series features characters and wacky, but usually well-meaning, funny, and takes place in Central Park is being threatened by a deranged media mogul in the real estate industry, Bitsy Brandenham (voice of Stanley Tucci). At the heart of the story is the family, Tillerman, lives in an old castle in the middle of the park. To the father, and He (Leslie Odom, Jr.) you are the administrator of a huge green area in the heart of midtown Manhattan. His wife is a She (Kathryn Hahn), a reporter for a newspaper in the district. The children and the teenagers, Molly (Kristen Bell), who wrote the comic book, and then Paste (Tituss Burgess), who also is one of the most popular in the school. It also triggers the fabric in the host, and to hide the dog’s lost to Bitsy, as the name of a billion dollar, Helen (Daveed Diggs), is expected to get rid of this thing and you inherit a fortune from their mistress, they don’t have eyes.” Josh Gad is the voice of the Birdie, the narrator, nothing is trustworthy in this story.

Central Park is full of pedigree. Bob’s Burgers, the same as Loren Bouchard, is one of the series most clever, and always up in the air, and also it’s a cartoon, for adults, but for the rest of the family, you can also watch it at all. “For him, it can’t be just funny, or just stupid, or apatetado,” said Gad. “Do you want to thrill. Thus, the audience not only laughs, he falls in love with.” The cast members all have experience of plenty of music. Josh Gad and Kristen Bell, of course, and they did Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing (2013), which marked the revival of the animations and music in the Park. Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom, Jr. they went out of the phenomenon of Hamilton. Tituss Burgess made it to The Little Mermaid on Broadway. “It was critical to have people who really, really sing,” said Gad. “When I watch something, and I know that you’re pretending, I can see that, and I’m angry with them. So, I’ve made a list of my list of dreams come true, and it has become a reality.”

In the area of gender, can wring the nose of some, but the truth is that the music gained a breath of renewal over the past few years, with the The Book of Mormon. (2011), Hamilton (2015), and Dear Evan Hansen (2015), on Broadway, and in films like The king, the King of the Show (2017), and the La-La Land Singing to the plants. Central Park is going on the same line as the more modern one. “It’s cool to like the music again, they finished in the new generation,” said Gad.

The ambition of the Central Park it is not a minor. “We want people to be singing it non-stop with the music after you watch each and every one of the events,” said Gad. “We want to play in the success of Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and dare I say it, Frozen into a TV series.” To that end, he hired him as a compositoras fixed, Kate Anderson, and the inactivity before either girl was Samsel, in the short and Olaf in a A new Adventure to the Freezing of the State of the. Not only this, but every single episode is going to be songs that are signed by the composers of the guests, such as Sara Bareilles, Alan Menken, Meghan Trainor and Amy Winehouse. “This gives us a range of sound,” said Josh Gad. “Cyndi Lauper wrote a song that could have been one of the hits of the 1980’s, and Meghan Trainor, but also romantic. But it’s not played on the radio, but for the characters that don’t have a choice but to go out singing this song at the top of their lungs.”

To Loren Bouchard, the combination of the animation and the music is tailor-made to tear down the walls people build. “You have to be able to get deep into the emotions.” Kristen Bell-do you think that it is a matter of proven scientific. “Your brain to connect more easily when you are listening to the music. You’re more open emotionally, and set out on the journey.”

