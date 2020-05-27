The talk-Taylor Swift for the Series already, the premiere of this month

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
18


The Miss U.s., will be released on the streaming platform on the 31st of January

For Isabella Zocchi

access_time

January 15, 2020, the 12h53

(Photo By/Getty Images)

January is officially the best month of the debut of the Netflix! The year began with the entry of some of the movies In The Harry Potter Series in the book, it also has the new seasons of Sex Education, and In the Dark World of Her been there, and in the streaming platform announced on Wednesday (15), which is the one to talk to Taylor Swift, Miss america, and has his debut on the 31st of January!!!

The special debuts officially on October 23, at the Sundance Film Festival, but a week later it will be available to fans all over the world. Cool, isn’t he? The executive summary of the project, said: “Taylor-Swift-discovers its role, not only as a singer and a songwriter, but as a woman with the power of your voice.” Girlpower!

This is according to the contents of Taylor’s launched a partnership with Netflix. At the end of 2018 at the latest, she has released a documentary about the Reputation the Tour on the platform, remember?


