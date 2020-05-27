The three rappers, famous to refuse roles in films such as the Fast and the Furious

With the passage of time, the franchise, Fast and the Furious has changed its focus. In the first film of the franchise, the racing-car was at the core of the story. In it was the latest, the “Fast ” Saga,” the long-lasting have become the major story lines of the action, with the weapons and vehicles are awesome.
From 2001 to today, the Fast and the Furious put together a cast packed full of stars, with the addition of ribs to the weight of the each of the films.
However, the team could not rely on the presence of all the stars he invited. We have listed below the actors and artists who have refused roles in the Fast and the Furious, among them, the three set courses. Denzel Washington has been invited to take part in the Fast and the Furious in the sixth film in the franchise. The actor would show up at the end of a long, and it could be set up as the villain for the seventh film. Like Washington, he did not accept the invitation, then the character has undergone changes and has become the Deckard Shaw Jason Statham. You may not know about Deepika Padukone, but the actress is very famous in the Bollywood the indian film industry. Padukone has been invited to take part in the Fast and the Furious 7, but was not able to accept for up-front commitments. The actress he played straight man to Vin Diesel in Triple X: The Return of Xander Cage”, to be released in the fall of 2017. Shocking! The actors of Fast and Furious and Hannah Montana are the same age
At the beginning of the 2000s, Ja Rule was one of the rappers most famous in the world. The player was able to appear briefly in the first film, the Fast and the Furious, but you chose not to participate in the upcoming chapters of this book. According to the Keynote, but the Rule did not believe in the potential of the franchise. The character would be, it has undergone changes, and it’s played by Ludacris. Prior to Her being chosen for the role of Tej Parker, hip hop music, Redman was asked by the production, following the refusal of a Ja Rule. The rapper has been unable to accept the invitation because I was busy with the recording of a TV series. It’s hard to imagine Fast and Furious without Vin Diesel, but it was originally the studio wanted an a-list actor is more famous for the episodes of the series. Timothy Olyphant, he did not accept the invitation because they have been part of a movie set in the world of motor racing there is a little bit of time. In the Fast and the Furious, the villain, Owen Shaw played by Luke Evans. However, the director Justin Lin wanted to have David Tennant in the role. The british actor arrived in a trade with the of production for quite some time, but ended up declining the invitation. Eminem has been invited to take part in the Fast and the Furious on two separate occasions. The first film in the franchise, Was almost he played the character of Paul Walker, but he refused the invitation because they are involved in the production of the 8-Mile – Rua das Ilusões. The song has also been asked to produce a song for Fast & Furious 7, but also declined the invitation because of their involvement with the film Knock out. Fast and the Furious: Revealed that Keanu Reeves was cut out of the movie
In the role of Mia Toretto-was written with Eliza Dushku in mind. The actress has negotiated to join the franchise, but he could not get involved because it is occupied with a number of films and TV series. Prior to the final selection of Jordana Brewster, actresses such as Jessica Biel, Kirsten Dunst, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Bijou Phillips, and Natalie Portman were considered for the role of the sister of Dom Toretto. Following on from the success of the Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel was almost out of the second chapter of the series. The studio offered him 25 million for the return of the actor, but Vin Diesel don’t like the script, and he decided to abandon the project. After that, the Diesel went on to become one of the main executive producers of the Fast and the Furious, with a direct influence on the screenplay of the film. Fast and the Furious 9, is the next film in the franchise, will make his debut in April of 2021.
