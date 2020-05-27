The truth about Reese Witherspoon’s hairstyles Messy Jennifer Aniston — the Daily Carioca

(picture from Getty images)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s hairstyles are the friends who often share their love for each other on social media, but in the world of the tabloid press are convinced that they are constantly fighting a behind-the-scenes of the series they star in together The Morning Show). Here are a couple of times Gossip Cop threw the claims to the tabloids that you were dead wrong about the two actresses.

In the light of the critical reception of the mixed The Morning Show received when it premiered in November OK! he has published a story claiming that the Aniston and Witherspoon were to blame for the bad press . “Jen’s not happy with a lot of the decisions that Reese (justin berfield) has taken since the very beginning,” he said in the magazine’s “insider,” adding that Witherspoon believed that “you should have chosen someone who is more acclaimed by the critics,” to join, “Like Nicole Kidman.” In fact, Aniston, and Witherspoon had nothing but good things to say about each other as they promoted the program, and many critics and viewers have praised it for the series. In addition to this, a representative for Aniston has confirmed in the record Gossip Cop the story was completely false.

In December, they were fighting, either because they have been nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category at least according to the Contact us. The “source”, anonymous: the magazine argues that “the bitter rivalry between Reese and Jen are getting intense – and they’re even punctuated with family and friends.”

Gossip Cop it rejected the allegation is untrue, because the two actresses praised each other as friends and colleagues after his appointment . “I am very honored to be included with my amazing partner, Reese (justin berfield),” said Aniston, while the adaptation of the same name that he wrote in a post on Instagram, “there are no hugs and kisses enough emojis in the heart or the words to tell you how much I appreciate you working with, @jenniferaniston.” On the assumption that they would be fighting it out for both of you to be honored at the Golden Globe awards was just ridiculous.

A few days later A New Idea he took a somewhat different direction, arguing that the Aniston was in an argument with Nicole Kidman for the friendship of Reese Witherspoon . The tabloid is probably inspired by the fact that the adaptation of the same name will also be co-starring alongside Kidman in Big Little Lies . “They are very impulsive and tend to do what they want,” said a whistle-blower in question, “so you can expect that the clutches go out a lot as well, when they are all in the same room with him. ” A source close to the situation said Gossip Cop that’s the claim from the fight ugly, it was just a complete nonsense. )

In February, after the end of the year award, and the National The National Enquirer burst onto the scene with a story of their own with co-stars reportedly “ill-natured”, claiming that Aniston was trying to steal the spotlight from the adaptation of the same name . A source is doubtful, said to the press that Aniston was considered adaptation of the same name “aggressive”, while Witherspoon was considered to co-star in a “stalemate”. But Gossip Cop he came in contact with a rep for Aniston, who had a few words to say on the matter: “it’s so typical that they put a female on the other. They don’t do it for the men, “ said the spokesman. “None of this is true. Just love Reese’s and they are great partners who love working together. ” There you are, nothing else needs to be said, isn’t it?