The web Site says that his Wife is almost broken

In the early part of the decade of the 1990’s until the year 2000, and actor Johnny Depp, was one of the stars of the Hollywood’s most in-demand with a track record of great success of public and critics, and also to take part in independent productions.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the star helped raise more than $ 3 billion, and his fortune, the particular appeared to be safe at all times. However, in the past few years, Depp has been showing some financial difficulties, and, as the newspapers in the us report, he would be on the verge of bankruptcy.

On the site, with Movie he did a round-up of the issues that you have with you, the eternal Captain Jack Sparrow in the successful franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean, came to this sticky situation.

In the fall of 2017, with the actor also accused him of fraud, his ex-business owners, according to the Wife, and the group, the TMG has been responsible for the loss of millions of dollars to the wealth of the star of the 56-year-old. Johnny Depp has asked for the sum of 25 million us dollars as a form of compensation. The process has been completed with the agreement in 2019, the value of this deal were not disclosed.

Most cases

In the example cited above is just one of the many that surround the name of the actor to Justice. A significant portion of the fortune that the actor is going to be legal proceedings, or for your own – to some extent – winning career, he has been involved in several legal disputes, whether as a plaintiff or as a defendant.

The business in the family, and divorce

The sister of a Wife, Christi, Dembrowski, had access to large sums of money from her famous brother. She was an employee at one of the companies of the artist, and was responsible for the misappropriation of more than $ 7 million. The separation from his Wife of actress Amber Heard is one of the scandals more The famous in the world.

The event was marked by several controversies, with allegations of both parties, the acts of violence. The interpreter of the character Edward scissorhands had had to fork out more than $ 7 million to her just in the movie “Aquaman”. Heard he donated the money to charity.

Archived

In addition to being a lover of life, full of luxury, Depp is also responsible for spending money on things that border on the ridiculous.

He has to spend us $ 5 million for the fire and the ashes of a late friend, Hunter S. Thompson from a cannon. A large part of his fortune was spent on the consumption of illicit drugs and alcohol. Rolling Stone magazine asserted that the star was spending something on the order of 30 billion us dollars every month to invest in the purchase of wines are few and far between.

A bad businessman

If, on the one hand, Johnny Depp is lauded for his work as an actor, the same can’t be said for your side of the enterprise. This is the one that is pointing to a financial report on him on the payroll for over 40 employees who work full-time on a variety of properties. So it was with a payroll that stood at over 400 billion us dollars on a monthly basis. In addition to this, it has lost 6 million us dollars for the mistakes and errors in income tax returns.

Properties

A good part of the wealth of him that is invested in real estate. He has a farm, and it would also be the owner of 15 properties, which would give you a total of 19 million dollars, but a portion of this property was lost in the re-sale value.

