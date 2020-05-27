To commemorate the Day of Proud Nerd with the big movie at Movies-Play

With the arrival of the The day of your Pride, Nerdcelebrated today, on the 25th day of may, in the streaming the Movies met titles, which highlight the geek culture like no other. With productions acclaimed by the public, and the recommendations of the Thedeathlike in Star Trek (2009), the Rogue is One: the Story of Star Wars. and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2get ready for the maratonar like a true geek.

The initiative began in Spain with the aim of promoting the culture of the world, and the chosen date was no accident. Many will relate to the date of the release of the first film in the franchise Star Wars: Clone Wars on the 25th day of may, 1977, but there are some who say that the choice was on account of the A day in the Towelcreated in honor of the Douglas Adamsthe author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the galaxy. In the post, he described the cloth as an item of basic survival in space.

Check out the full list:

Star Trek (2009)

Kirk lost his father on the day of your birth, when I was searching for a mission for the boy’s Sentencing. When you grow up, Kirk makes a young man a rebel, but one with the potential to be. When an emergency arises, it’s going to take up a position in the new federation starship USS Enterprise, along with the other cadets. The winner of the academy award for Best make-up.

Address: J. J. Abrams

The cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Leonard Nimoy, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Eric Bana

Germany. United states. 2009. Adventure. 123 min.

Transformers: Age Of Extinction

(Transformers: Age Of Extinction)

After the great war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, the robots are gone. Until, that is, Cade Yaeger, finds a truck, a whole is damaged, and he discovers that he is Optimus Prime. However, when you come back to him, Cade, and their daughter, and they end up becoming targets of the u.s. government.

Address: Michael Bay

The Cast: Park Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, T. J. Miller

China. United states. Hong Kong And Macau. 2014. Action. 159 min.

Dragon Ball Evolution

On her 18th birthday, the young boy Goku, receives from his grandfather, a magic ball, known as dragon ball z. According to the legend, there are seven of these in the world, and who bring all of them to have any wish fulfilled. When the grandfather did die, he departs in search of the dragon balls are left.

Address: James Wong

The cast: Justin Chatwin, Emmy Rossum, Chow Yun-Fat

United states. Hong Kong And Macau. The United Kingdom. 2009. Adventure. 81 min.

Rogue One: The Story Of Star Wars.

(The Rogue One)

In the search for a new hope for the galaxy, the Rebel Alliance is faced with a dangerous mission: to steal the plans that showed a failure in the construction of the Death Star. To do this, they rely on the help of Jyn Erso, she was the daughter of the creator of the most powerful weapons in the game. Nominated to two Oscars, including Best Visual Effects.

Address: Gareth Edwards

The cast: Felicity Jones, Jimmy Smits, Diego Luna, Riz Ahmed, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk, Wen Jiang, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker

United states. The end of 2016. Adventure. 128 min.

Han Solo: A History Of Star Wars.

(Solo: The Star Wars Story)

After being separated from his beloved Qi’of the ra, and the rogue Han Solo, he embarks on a dangerous mission on the side of his new friend han solo, and a couple of Val, and now as a result. Together, they venture across the galaxy, back of a powerful substance called coaxium that they wish to sell to the offender Dryden I.

Address: Ron Howard

The cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Erin Kellyman

United states. 2018. Adventure. 128 min.

The Fantastic Four

(The Fantastic Four)

After being exposed to radiation, the four scientists to change the genetic. Reed turns his body to stretch, Sue can become invisible; Johnny produces a flame, he turns into a monster made of stone. For the ambitious, and the Victor also changes, and the quartet should come together to stop his evil plans.

Address: Tim’s Story

The cast: Ioan Gruffudd’s, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis

Germany. United states. 2005. Action. 96 min.

X-Men: The Movie

(X-Men)

Wolverine’s help, the young vampire, Marie’s the deal with his powers, and, as the mutants seek to protect each other under the guidance of Professor Xavier. Believing that humans, and their never will be able to co-exist as part of planning for a war that could reach the proportions of the gear.

Address: Bryan Singer

The cast: Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Famke Janssen

United states. 2000. Action. 99 min.

X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men: The Last Stand)

The company, Worthing, Labs, claims to have discovered a “cure” for the gene on the X-and invites all mutants to make a new vaccine that promises to take away her powers. After the Actions you plan to take revenge against the human race, as Professor Xavier and the X-Men try to restrain the fury of the Phoenix is the Dark and to restore peace to the land.

Address: Brett Ratner

The cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Ellen Page,

Toronto, canada. United states. The United Kingdom. 2006. Action. 101 min.

X-Men: Phoenix-Black / Black

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix)

The X-Men are sent to space to rescue astronauts in distress. There, this is Jean Grey, consume a lot of energy, which is turned into the Phoenix of the Dark, drawing the attention of beings from another planet.

Director: Simon Kinberg

The cast: Sophie Turner; Simon Kinberg; Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

Toronto, canada. United states. 2019. Action. 107 min.

Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2

(Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2)

Once you’ve saved the planet Xandar, the Guardians of the Galaxy, they are recognized as heroes on the other side. As they struggle against a variety of threats, and attempt to keep the united states, Peter Quill has to deal with the mystery surrounding her father. Nominated for the academy award for Best Visual Effects.

Address: James Gunn

The cast: Chris Pratt, Sylvester Stallone, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, Pom Klementieff

United states. 2017 at the earliest. Action. 135 min.

