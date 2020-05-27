Trick’s version of ‘Same Old Love’, the success of Selena Gomez, with the voice of Rihanna In the Pop, Brazil

A demo of the songThe Same Old Love“of Selena Gomez, but in the words of Rihanna circulating on the internet. In 2014, Rihanna even went as far as to talk about the name of the song on his twitter page.

“Same Old Love” as part of the eighth full-length studio album from the american singer, the “Anti -“, but it ended up being dropped on the hard disk. Selena Gomez has officially launched the range in 2014, which is part of the album “Revival”.

