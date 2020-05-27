Who is the boy chosen to model the mark-up

James Charles is 17 years old and lives in New York city with his family. In love with make-up, a young man, recently created a profile on the social network to show off their art. In a two years, Instagram has reached over 700,000 followers, as to 105,000 subscribers are waiting for your video tutorial on YouTube.

These numbers have increased since last week, when Charles was elected as the poster child for the brand’s make-up CoverGirlby the side of Katy Perry. A month earlier, his reputation was enhanced when he published a picture from your photo album of the graduation of the high school the young man asked to re-do the picture because the light was not good. He solved the problem with the make light.

A variety of publications around the world played it in the light of the choice of the young for a traditional cosmetics brand, which has been operating for 60 years in the business. The The New York Times he highlighted the trend towards the breaking down of barriers between the thoughts of the beauty and fashion of the genre, citing examples such as the actor Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, starred in a campaign for women’s Louis Vuitton in the past year.

What is new, however, it also encourages negative reactions on the social networks. A profile of Charles, gained new followers, but it’s also a great deal of feedback from the farmers. The young man, apparently, didn’t care. “I’m very happy, impressed and very excited to announce that I am the first ambassador for a male brand CoverGirl,” he wrote on Instagram. “I really, really hope that it will prove that anyone can wear make-up and achieve what you want if you work hard.”