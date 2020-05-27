With a knife, a man is caught lurking around the home of an ex-wife after making the threats

A man, 32 years old, was arrested on a stalk, threaten and attempt to bully the ex-wife on Ribas do Rio Pardo, a town 97 kilometers from Campo Grande. According to the police, the perpetrator and victim were married but separated for about a month now. Why don’t you accept the break up, ” I came running after a victim, at least in your home and by making numerous death threats.

To the police, the woman told me that the ex went to her house on Friday night (the 22nd), and threatened with death, at which time she was able to get away with your vehicle. At the time of the departure of the ex-husband was hit with a punch at the glass of the car.

After the complaint, police officers, civilians made preparations for the capture of the suspect. After a period of time, the victim is returned to the connection at the police station asking for help. She said that there was someone hidden, and laid down on a piece of waste ground in the street, in your house, inside of a bush.

The police then went to the field, and they located the suspect, who was down in the undergrowth, trying to hide it. On the approach of the civil police found in the waistband of the suspect with a knife measuring about 30 inches long.

He then received a speech from prison for doing a crime threat, and a misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon in white, being led to a police unit targeting. It is tied to the control of the courts.