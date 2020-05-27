Wow! Khloé Kardashian puts on the mansion of$ 101 million on the sale, the House that formerly belonged to Justin Bieber has a movie to own, a library, and a view of the paradise — see the pics!

And to have the opportunity to live like a Kardashian knock on the door one more time. Lol according To The Daily Mail, and our mana is Khloé Kardashian are selling their mansion in Calabasas, Calif., for$ 19 billion (about$ 101 million, according to the current exchange rate). In addition to the luxuries of the home, the new owner, also, may be able to boast that you live in the same place that Justin Bieber was!

In 2014, Khloé have bought the mansion of a pop icon, and by paying on time in the amount of US$ 7.2 million (Us$ 38, 4 million). Now, the value of the property, and any and all adjustments made over the course of time, the patients can be billed for about$ 10 million in net income. This is a woman entrepreneur!

The house is the first property that Khloé bought it after the end of his marriage to former basketball player Lamar Odom in 2013. The project also includes a library, swimming pool, indoor heated pool, a guest house, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, views of the paradise, and for a film of its own. Spy on the photos!!

The list of former owners of the residence, not to the presenter of the program “Revenge Body,” and Bieber! The house was built by actor Eddie Murphy, for giving his ex-wife, Nicole, in the process of a divorce. Not to mention, in the neighborhood of… Kourtney Kardashian live close to the property, and the home of Kris Jenner, is a 5-minute drive away.

The vault of the new coronavirus, Koko is still living in the house with his daughter, True, mr. Thompson, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Recently, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” if you bothered to take it seriously when you have to deny the rumor that I might be pregnant with her second child with basketball player. “It’s my life, not yours”he said in an excerpt of your posts on Twitter.