you know what is the movie with the Globo television Network shows today (25/5)

The Globo television Network shows on Monday (25/05) at its meeting in the Afternoon at 15 pm, with the movie X-Men: First Class. Check out the synopsis:

Prior to becoming Professor X, Charles Xavier meets Erik Lehnsherr, and the Magnetic force. They have become good friends and begin to develop his or her abilities.

The Title Of The OriginalX-Men: First Class

The country-of-OriginAmerican/English

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Matthew Vaughn

The cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, January Jones, Laurence Belcher, Bill Milner

The classAction

