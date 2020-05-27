Your failures! These are the WORST films in the career of Angelina Jolie

Produced by Oliver Stone, this epic tells the story of the conqueror Alexander the Great. With over 3 hours long, the film has been strongly criticised for revealing little that is new, and does not provide any perspective on the life of a historical figure. In the movie, Angelina Jolie played the mother of Alexander. The film has a 16% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen, will, and Love, with no Boundaries, follows the story of a socialite, if it is lived in by Jolie, who falls in love with a doctor who is specialized in a number of humanitarian causes. Considered to be melodramatic and overblown, the film has a 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With only 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Playing with Death is a true failure. Starring David Duchovny, the film is a surgeon who works with the underworld of organized crime.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Original Sin is the worst movie in the career of Angelina Jolie, with only 11% approval rating on the website. Set in Cuba, the film tells the story of a rich merchant of the café, which combines the details of your wedding set in the mail. When the bride arrives at her house, he finds out that she is, in fact, is an impostor, is interested only in her fortune.