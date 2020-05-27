Your failures! These are the WORST films in the career of Angelina Jolie

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Angelina Jolie has established itself with one of the ones most respected in Hollywood, in front of and behind the camera.
Described as “one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry”, Jolie is also well-known for their humanitarian work, particularly in the defence of the country at the time.
Recommended content:
With a visual mess, and a beard that Brad Pitt is a surprise in a pandemic
However, not all of the films of the actress include receptions, and a warm audience and critical acclaim. Check out below some of the WORST films in the career of Angelina Jolie is in accordance with the notes on the Rotten Tomatoes. This is a film of suspense and action, starring Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp would be alright, but he was fired by the critics and failed to win over the public. The film only has a 20% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The lack of chemistry between Depp and Jolie was considered to be one of the lowest points of the film. An actress from The Vampire Diaries, replaces Angelina Jolie in the role
Produced by Oliver Stone, this epic tells the story of the conqueror Alexander the Great. With over 3 hours long, the film has been strongly criticised for revealing little that is new, and does not provide any perspective on the life of a historical figure. In the movie, Angelina Jolie played the mother of Alexander. The film has a 16% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen, will, and Love, with no Boundaries, follows the story of a socialite, if it is lived in by Jolie, who falls in love with a doctor who is specialized in a number of humanitarian causes. Considered to be melodramatic and overblown, the film has a 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With only 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Playing with Death is a true failure. Starring David Duchovny, the film is a surgeon who works with the underworld of organized crime. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Original Sin is the worst movie in the career of Angelina Jolie, with only 11% approval rating on the website. Set in Cuba, the film tells the story of a rich merchant of the café, which combines the details of your wedding set in the mail. When the bride arrives at her house, he finds out that she is, in fact, is an impostor, is interested only in her fortune.
See also:
However, not all of the films of the actress include receptions, and a warm audience and critical acclaim.
Check out below some of the WORST films in the career of Angelina Jolie is in accordance with the notes on the Rotten Tomatoes.
This is a film of suspense and action, starring Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp would be alright, but he was fired by the critics and failed to win over the public. The film only has a 20% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. The lack of chemistry between Depp and Jolie was considered to be one of the lowest points of the film.
An actress from The Vampire Diaries, replaces Angelina Jolie in the role
Produced by Oliver Stone, this epic tells the story of the conqueror Alexander the Great. With over 3 hours long, the film has been strongly criticised for revealing little that is new, and does not provide any perspective on the life of a historical figure. In the movie, Angelina Jolie played the mother of Alexander. The film has a 16% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen, will, and Love, with no Boundaries, follows the story of a socialite, if it is lived in by Jolie, who falls in love with a doctor who is specialized in a number of humanitarian causes. Considered to be melodramatic and overblown, the film has a 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With only 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Playing with Death is a true failure. Starring David Duchovny, the film is a surgeon who works with the underworld of organized crime. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Original Sin is the worst movie in the career of Angelina Jolie, with only 11% approval rating on the website. Set in Cuba, the film tells the story of a rich merchant of the café, which combines the details of your wedding set in the mail. When the bride arrives at her house, he finds out that she is, in fact, is an impostor, is interested only in her fortune.
Produced by Oliver Stone, this epic tells the story of the conqueror Alexander the Great. With over 3 hours long, the film has been strongly criticised for revealing little that is new, and does not provide any perspective on the life of a historical figure. In the movie, Angelina Jolie played the mother of Alexander. The film has a 16% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.
Starring Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen, will, and Love, with no Boundaries, follows the story of a socialite, if it is lived in by Jolie, who falls in love with a doctor who is specialized in a number of humanitarian causes. Considered to be melodramatic and overblown, the film has a 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
With only 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Playing with Death is a true failure. Starring David Duchovny, the film is a surgeon who works with the underworld of organized crime.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the Original Sin is the worst movie in the career of Angelina Jolie, with only 11% approval rating on the website. Set in Cuba, the film tells the story of a rich merchant of the café, which combines the details of your wedding set in the mail. When the bride arrives at her house, he finds out that she is, in fact, is an impostor, is interested only in her fortune.