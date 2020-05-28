’18’: a Series based on the comedy, with Hailee Steinfeld, is CANCELED by YouTube

In the year 2018, the YouTube he had ordered the pilot episode for a series based on the critically acclaimed comedy-teen ‘18’starring Hailee Steinfeld. In the meantime, the platform of the streaming he decided to cancel the production.

The show is derived, would Isabelle Fuhrmann (‘The Captain’as the protagonist, Mira, that you would have for the character, Steinfeld has lived in the full-length feature film.

Annabel Oakeswho has signed the script for the first chapter, it confirmed the news via his Instagram officially.

Check it out:

Take the time to watch it:

“‘18’ not going to go on in front of you. YouTube has dropped the division series, and had decided not to buy any of the newer drivers, only to renew them a few songs that you already have. We are proud of what we’ve done, and sad that we are not able to produce it,”she wrote them.

Critic | 18

Steinfeld The Perfect Choice 2’), which was nominated in the category for Best Young Actor or Actress Critic”s Choice Awards star.

Watch the trailer:

The plot of the movie, The (Steinfeld) is almost 18 years old and you are lost in your life. She and Her (Haley Lu Richardson) they are the best of friends and are always together at school.

However, their friendship is shaken when Her starts out of the episode, the brother is perfectBlake Jennerby Nadine. He betrayed and abandoned her, she ends up forging a close friendship with a teacherWoody Harrelson– which one gives him more attention than his or her parent (Kyra Sedgwick) is absent.