50 Cent, Cardi B, Diddy, Snoop Dogg e mais pedem justiça no case George Floyd

To comunidade do hip-hop is solidária e exigindo justiça um homem unarmed black that foi morto recently pelas mãos de um policial em Minneapolis.

Na terça-feira (26 de maio), pictures of video surgiram na internet e nas mídias sociais de um homem negro whose name George Floyd, who foi morto while I was detido por um police of Minneapolis. In accordance com um relatório da CBS News, o clipe 10 minutes, was shot by um espectador na segunda-feira (25 de maio). To pessoa filmava testemunhou or police com o joelho no pescoço Floyd, while or prendia no chão perto de um carro-patrulha.

No video arrepiante, Floyd can be ouvido pleading ao official, estava acompanhado by another member of the oj Department of Police of Minneapolis. “Não consigo respirar”, diz Floyd. Floyd também é ouvido gemendo e dizendo: “Meu estômago dói. Meu pescoço dói. Tudo dói… [eu preciso] de água ou something assim. Please. Please. Please. Não consigo breath, the official … Não consigo breathing. Não do I breathe.”

Testemunhas em dinner dizem ao police ficou com o joelho no pescoço Floyd for about eight minutes, o homem não gets to breathe and that or the police must pick up Floyd do chão. To mulher that gravou afirmou or nose of Floyd começou to bleed. A mulher também pediu repeatedly ao police to check pulse or do homem, dizendo that he “did not respond” and that seu corpo não estava se mexendo. Or officer is not mexeu nem tirou o joelho do pescoço Floyd. George Floyd, who has apparently not replied, ficou no local até os paramedics chegarem e or levarem em uma maca.

Second to NBC News, na terça-feira (26 de maio), to police of Minneapolis divulgou um press release, stating that os policiais estavam helping at a charity market to uma denúncia of “falsificação” and found or suspeito em seu carro. To declaração também including that Floyd saiu do carro conforme as instruções, mas resistiu physically aos policiais.

Não is clear or aconteceu before Floyd be detido agressivamente pela polícia, mas o dono de um restaurante, cujas câmeras de segurança do estabelecimento também capturaram videos oj incident, disse o homem não seemed to resist.

Quatro policiais were demitidos john to detenção of George Floyd, who resultou em sua morte. O prefeito of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, também disse that was “decisão certa” demitir os policiais. “Quatro policiais do MPD envolvidos na morte de George Floyd were demitidos”, disse o prefeito Frey em um tweet. “This é a decisão certa.”

From então, or the FBI and authorities policiais estaduais lançaram uma investigação sobre a morte de Floyd. Not just houve manifestação em Minneapolis, but as people were attacked com gás lacrimogêneo and bullets, drunk, exigindo a prisão dos quatro policiais that were demitidos.

George Floyd, who foi criado em Houston, também teve uma carreira rap nos anos 90. In accordance com / Houston Chronicle, Floyd they or apelido Big Floyd e trabalhou com a Screwed Up Click, headed pela lenda Houston, DJ Screw. Floyd também fazia part do group Presidential Beaches and fez um freestyle chamado “Sittin’ on Top of the World”, that circulates na internet john sua morte.

Man da comunidade hip-hop estão fazendo harsh criticisms nas mídias sociais to seek justice for or ex-artist. Os rappers estão exigindo justiça for Floyd, sua família e outros black cujas lives were spins pelas mãos de policiais. Diddy, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Meek Mill, Chance The Rapper Juicy J e muito outros artists entraram no movimento. Confira below.